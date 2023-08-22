Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Packaging category.

The best packaging design of 2023

BY Liz Stinson

The Packaging category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects whose use of materials, graphics, and industrial design solve packaging problems. This year’s winner, the Inverroche Bee&Bee, transforms gin packaging into a bee hotel to help local species thrive at a time when many bee nesting grounds are disappearing due to human interference. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

eBay x Nike SB Skateable Box
eBay

På(fyll)
Form Us With Love

Path
Pathwater

Thorne HealthTech’s Gut Health Test Kit
Doris Dev

Honorable Mentions

Brrr Box
Vig Pak

Eeasy Lid
Consumer Convenience Technology

Galaxy S23
Samsung Electronics America

Peace Tea Peach Pride
Fish Agency

Sustainable Packaging
Dyper

The Packaging honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

