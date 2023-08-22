The best packaging design of 2023

The Packaging category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects whose use of materials, graphics, and industrial design solve packaging problems. This year’s winner, the Inverroche Bee&Bee, transforms gin packaging into a bee hotel to help local species thrive at a time when many bee nesting grounds are disappearing due to human interference. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
eBay x Nike SB Skateable Box
eBay
På(fyll)
Form Us With Love
Path
Pathwater
Thorne HealthTech’s Gut Health Test Kit
Doris Dev
Honorable Mentions
Brrr Box
Vig Pak
Eeasy Lid
Consumer Convenience Technology
Galaxy S23
Samsung Electronics America
Peace Tea Peach Pride
Fish Agency
Sustainable Packaging
Dyper
