See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the On the Rise category.

The best designs of 2023 from up-and-coming companies

BY Clint Rainey

The On the Rise category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors companies that have been in business fewer than four years. This year’s winner, Spout, is a countertop appliance that quietly generates water from moisture in the atmosphere. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Noni Digital Estate Protection
Noni

Pathfinder
Kayhan Space

Power From the People
Itselectric

Honorable Mentions

Data center cooling system
Novva Data Centers

Social commerce platform
Howl

SustainChain
U.S. Coalition on Sustainability

Text-based student coaching
Clayful Health

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The On the Rise honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Clint Rainey is a Fast Company contributor based in New York who reports on business, often food brands. He has covered the anti-ESG movement, rumors of a Big Meat psyop against plant-based proteins, Chick-fil-A's quest to walk the narrow path to growth, as well as Starbucks's pivot from a progressive brandinto one that's far more Chinese. More

