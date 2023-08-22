Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Midsize Business category.

The best designs created by midsize businesses in 2023

BY Jay Woodruff

The Midsize Business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects designed by companies with 100 to 999 employees. This year’s winner, Zynth 2.3 from Eos Energy Enterprises, is a battery powered by the abundant material zinc rather than rarer lithium, which promises to last twice as long as alternatives and is recyclable. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Advanced carbon fiber plates for running shoes
Arris

PlumeStop
Regenesis Bioremediation

Honorable Mentions

ReZen
The Real Brokerage

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Midsize Business honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

