The best designs created by midsize businesses in 2023

The Midsize Business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects designed by companies with 100 to 999 employees. This year’s winner, Zynth 2.3 from Eos Energy Enterprises, is a battery powered by the abundant material zinc rather than rarer lithium, which promises to last twice as long as alternatives and is recyclable. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
