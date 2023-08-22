Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Materials category.

The best material innovations of 2023

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

The Materials category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that push the boundaries of material innovation. This year’s winner, HoldOn Bag’s compostable trash and kitchen bags, are plant-based trash and storage bags that will compost within weeks, rather than centuries. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Carbon-negative materials
Plantd

Kelsun
Keel Labs

[Photo: Ryan Duffin]

Kind Fleece
Canada Goose

Project Captis
HP

Ultra-low carbon concrete manufacturing
CarbonBuilt

Honorable Mentions

Galaxy S23
Samsung Electronics America

Latitude 5000 series
Dell Technologies

Path
Humanscale

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Materials honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

