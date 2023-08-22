Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Marketing category.

The most creative marketing campaigns of 2023

BY Jeff Beer

The Marketing category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most creative advertising campaigns. This year’s winner, Yeti’s Year in Preview, is a digital tool that auto-generates a 2023 calendar filled with more than 130 seasonal outdoor events and activities curated specifically for users. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalist

Icons 01: Björk
Squarespace

The Gentle Giant
R/GA

Honorable Mentions

“Guess Less, Sell More”
Mailchimp

Lunchabuild This
Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Years in Use
Norrøna Sport

ZenBusiness Moms Mean Business
Joan Creative

The Marketing honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

