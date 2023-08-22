The best educational designs of 2023

BY Pavithra Mohan

The Learning category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that use design to promote educational excellence. This year’s winner, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Shift Retail Lab at VCU, is a space for student entrepreneurs to test their business ideas with real sales and customer feedback. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists Design-led capstone program

Yungu School and Ideo Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation

CannonDesign + Hepner Architects Southern Connecticut State University’s College of Health and Human Services building

Svigals + Partners

Wake Tech’s Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence

Gensler Honorable Mentions Founders Hall, University of Washington’s Foster School of Business

LMN Architects [Photo: Tim Griffith] K-School Primaria

Gamut Education and MiHaouz

Princeton Geniza Project

Center for Digital Humanities at Princeton Threadable

Upstatement [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Learning honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.