See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Learning category.

The best educational designs of 2023

BY Pavithra Mohan

The Learning category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that use design to promote educational excellence. This year’s winner, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Shift Retail Lab at VCU, is a space for student entrepreneurs to test their business ideas with real sales and customer feedback. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Design-led capstone program
Yungu School and Ideo

Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation
CannonDesign + Hepner Architects

Southern Connecticut State University’s College of Health and Human Services building
Svigals + Partners

Wake Tech’s Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence
Gensler

Honorable Mentions

Founders Hall, University of Washington’s Foster School of Business
LMN Architects

[Photo: Tim Griffith]

K-School Primaria
Gamut Education and MiHaouz

Princeton Geniza Project
Center for Digital Humanities at Princeton

Threadable
Upstatement

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Learning honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

