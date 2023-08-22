Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Large Business category.

4 great designs from large businesses

BY Jay Woodruff

The Large Business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors companies with more than 1,000 employees. This year’s winner, IBM’s Quantum System Two, is a space-conscious quantum computer that can be built, expanded, and repaired through modular components. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Elmer’s Squishies
Newell Brands

Icons 01: Björk
Squarespace

NovaSeq X
Illumina

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Honorable Mentions

Digital Experience Audit (DXA)
Kinesso

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Large Business: 1,000 + Employees honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. Prior to joining Fast Company, he was an editor at Entertainment Weekly and Esquire and helped launch the quarterly DoubleTake More

Explore Topics