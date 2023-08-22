The most impactful designs of 2023

The Impact category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that have had a major impact, no matter how big or small. This year’s winner, Kaleidoscope by Artefact, is a vivid, interactive digital tool designed to help creative teams apply an intersectional lens to their projects in order to build more inclusive and equitable experiences. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
450 Wh/kg Battery Platform
Amprius Technologies
A resource guide inspired by “Aftershock”
Maestra
Giga
A UNICEF and ITU partnership
Give Where You Live
Mailchimp
HAPTA
L’Oréal
Smart Kids
Smart Rain
Sustainable textile coloration
Colourizd
Tuvalu: The First Digital Nation
Accenture Song
Vaayu
Vaayu
Honorable Mention
Equitable resource distribution framework
ChiByDesign
MK-V Electric Tractor
Monarch Tractor
Nauticus Robotics
Aquanaut
Next-generation phenotyping system
Selux Diagnostics
Plant-based seafood
New School Foods
TwistMist propellant-free aerosol
Alternative Packaging Solutions
Volterra
Bowlus
WholeGarment Knitting with Mosquito Protection
Wilson College of Textiles
Wrangler Reborn
Kontoor Brands
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
The Impact honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.