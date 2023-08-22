Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Impact category.

The most impactful designs of 2023

BY Kristin Toussaint

The Impact category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that have had a major impact, no matter how big or small. This year’s winner, Kaleidoscope by Artefact, is a vivid, interactive digital tool designed to help creative teams apply an intersectional lens to their projects in order to build more inclusive and equitable experiences. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

450 Wh/kg Battery Platform
Amprius Technologies

A resource guide inspired by “Aftershock”
Maestra

Giga
A UNICEF and ITU partnership

Give Where You Live
Mailchimp

HAPTA
L’Oréal

Smart Kids
Smart Rain

Sustainable textile coloration
Colourizd

Tuvalu: The First Digital Nation
Accenture Song

Vaayu
Vaayu

Honorable Mention

Equitable resource distribution framework
ChiByDesign

MK-V Electric Tractor
Monarch Tractor

Nauticus Robotics
Aquanaut

Next-generation phenotyping system
Selux Diagnostics

Plant-based seafood
New School Foods

TwistMist propellant-free aerosol
Alternative Packaging Solutions

Volterra
Bowlus

WholeGarment Knitting with Mosquito Protection
Wilson College of Textiles

Wrangler Reborn
Kontoor Brands

The Impact honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kristin Toussaint is the staff editor for Fast Company’s Impact section, covering climate change, labor, shareholder capitalism, and all sorts of innovations meant to improve the world. You can reach her at ktoussaint@fastcompany.com. More

Explore Topics