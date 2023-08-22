Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Hospitality category.

The best hospitality design of 2023

BY Amy Farley

The Hospitality category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects with an innovative approach to buildings, products, or services that are targeted at the hospitality industry. This year’s winner, Shake Shack’s Drive Thru, is a new drive-through experience that serves customers quickly through extra touches like a dedicated kitchen and a new system that takes wireless payments right at the screen. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

American Airlines Admirals Club at DCA
DMAC Architecture & Interiors

Faces of Travel
Delta Air Lines

Kitchen Display System
Compass Digital

Sweetlane
Sweetgreen

Honorable Mentions

Airbnb
Airbnb

The Depot app
IN10

The Kitchen Table at James B. Beam Distilling Co.
Love

[Photo: Love & Luke Hayes]

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Hospitality honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

