See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Home category.

The best home-related designs of 2023

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

The Home category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors innovative products, services, and environments designed for better living. This year’s winner, 450 Warren from So-Il, is an apartment complex that creates interconnections between units with a series of open-air walkways. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Aura Illuminated Shades
Hunter Douglas

Schneider Home
Schneider Electric

Smart Sprinkler Controller
Moen

The Urban Wood Project
Room & Board

Honorable Mentions

GE Profile UltraFast Combo
GE Appliances

LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System
Thermacell

MoodUp
LG Electronics

Remix Maison
Native Shoes

S8 Pro Ultra
Roborock

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Home honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Elissaveta is a design writer based in Brooklyn. Her writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Wired, CityLab, Conde Nast Traveler, and many others More

