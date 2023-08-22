Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Health category.

The best health designs of 2023

BY David Salazar

The Health category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, and environments designed to improve people’s health and solve problems in the healthcare industry. This year’s winner, LifePort Liver Transporter by Organ Recovery Systems, is a device designed to feed nutrients to a liver and keep it from jostling on its journey to a recipient. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Integrated Experience for OCD Treatment
NOCD

Nobi Smart Lamp
Nobi

OtoSet Ear Cleaning System
SafKan Health

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Reimagining Care Management for MS
DesignMap / Octave Bioscience

Honorable Mentions

CPRD training kit
Philips Experience Design

Design for well-being of healthcare workers
Philips Experience Design

Highlight: Equipping Healthcare In Our Battle Against Infectious Diseases
Kinnos

K-O2
10xBeta and Gradian Health Systems

My Health Benefit Finder
Elevance Health

advertisement

Orbiter Smart Cushion
Kalogon

Retinal Camera Service
Verily

Vibrant
Vibrant Gastro

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Health honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Salazar is an associate editor at Fast Company, where his work focuses on healthcare innovation, the music and entertainment industries, and synthetic media. He also helps direct Fast Company’s Brands That Matter program More

Explore Topics