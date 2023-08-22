Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Graphic Design category.

The best graphic design of 2023

BY Mike Schnaidt

The Graphic Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors visual design that has social, cultural, or business impact. This year’s winner, Pentagram’s work for Ben’s Best Blnz, is a vibrant identity system that centers the work of Black designers. All sales proceeds from the cannabis brand go to Black cannabis entrepreneurs and decarceration efforts. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Figma
Collins

Museum of Chinese in Australia
R/GA

Protect Democracy
Wide Eye

Honorable Mentions

getAbstract
getAbstract

Green Africa
Pentagram

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Graphic Design honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

