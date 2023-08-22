Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the General Excellence category.

See the most innovative designs of 2023

BY Liz Stinson

The General Excellence category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative contemporary designs with no specific category restrictions. This year’s winner, Figma, is redefining how designers—and beyond—work collaboratively. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Defy
Light Field Lab

[Image: ©Light Field Lab]

G7 continuous glucose monitoring system
Dexcom

Limberlost Place
Moriyama Teshima Architects and Acton Ostry Architects

Timberline XL
Traeger

Tome
Tome

Honorable Mentions

Adobe Express
Adobe

Convertible car seat
Babyark

Generative AI for creatives
Runway

Marshall Middleton
Marshall Group

NotEntirelyDead.org
Not Entirely Dead

Shuffles
Pinterest

Spryng
MAS Design

TS Ultra
Verge Motorcycles

Viracon Plus Smart Glass
Halio

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The General Excellence honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

