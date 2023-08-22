See the most innovative designs of 2023

The General Excellence category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative contemporary designs with no specific category restrictions. This year’s winner, Figma, is redefining how designers—and beyond—work collaboratively. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Defy
Light Field Lab
G7 continuous glucose monitoring system
Dexcom
Limberlost Place
Moriyama Teshima Architects and Acton Ostry Architects
Timberline XL
Traeger
Tome
Tome
Honorable Mentions
Adobe Express
Adobe
Convertible car seat
Babyark
Generative AI for creatives
Runway
Marshall Middleton
Marshall Group
NotEntirelyDead.org
Not Entirely Dead
Shuffles
Pinterest
Spryng
MAS Design
TS Ultra
Verge Motorcycles
Viracon Plus Smart Glass
Halio
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
The General Excellence honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.