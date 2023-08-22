Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Finance category.

The best-designed finance products of 2023

BY Ainsley Harris

The Finance category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the tools, services, and other products that use human-centered design to help people manage their money. This year’s winner, Capital One’s Cardless ATM, creates a frictionless ATM experience for customers who can use a QR code to securely withdraw cash from an ATM—without their debit card. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

FutureCard Visa Debit Card
Future

Selfbook
Selfbook

Honorable Mentions

Pocketnest Financial Wellness App
Pocketnest

Rewards program and mobile app
Bilt Rewards

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Finance honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Ainsley Harris is a senior writer at Fast Company. She has written about technology, innovation, and finance for the past 10 years, including four cover stories More

