See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Fashion and Beauty category.

The best fashion and beauty design of 2023

BY Elizabeth Segran

The Fashion and Beauty category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, environments, and services that reflect—and enhance—who we are and what we wear. This year’s winner, Estée Lauder Companies’ Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant, helps visually impaired people apply makeup by themselves thanks to AI and augmented reality. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Every Tone
Coppertone

Simplifyber
Simplifyber

Honorable Mentions

Flexible eyewear
Rolf Eyewear

HAPTA
L’Oréal

Pips
Figs

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Fashion and Beauty honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Elizabeth Segran has been a staff writer at Fast Company since 2014. She covers fashion, retail, and sustainability More

