7 key accommodations disabled workers are due

BY Brent Benrud3 minute read

Although there is increased awareness and effort by many employers to improve inclusivity in the workplace, it remains the case that many individuals with disabilities are forced to leave their jobs or are terminated because their employers are unwilling to address reasonable accommodation requests.

A reasonable accommodation is a modification or adjustment that enables employees with disabilities to perform their duties effectively, ensuring they have an equal opportunity to succeed in the workplace. By adopting reasonable accommodations, inclusive policies, and fostering a supportive work environment, businesses and organizations can harness the strengths of their diverse workforce and create a culture of acceptance and understanding. Providing reasonable accommodations also ensures compliance with the laws protecting persons with disabilities, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and similar state statutes. Sadly, though, many employers fall short, and employees bear the brunt by simply asking for what’s right. Recent: New report alleges Amazon doesn’t adequately accommodate disabled workers If you are a person with a disability and think you’ve been wrongfully terminated due to your accommodation request, here are key reasonable accommodations your employer should have been willing to provide.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Interactive process When an employee requests a reasonable accommodation, it is required that employers engage in an interactive process. This process involves a collaborative discussion between the employer and the employee with a disability to determine the most appropriate accommodation that meets the individual’s needs while not causing undue hardship to the organization. This interactive dialogue ensures that both parties are on the same page and allows for a solution that works best for everyone involved. Flexible work arrangements Offering flexible work arrangements is an effective way to accommodate employees with disabilities. This could include adjusting work hours to accommodate medical appointments, allowing telecommuting options, or providing a part-time schedule to help employees manage their health needs while still contributing effectively to the organization. Physical accessibility Creating a physically accessible workplace is required to ensure that employees with disabilities can move around comfortably. This might involve installing ramps, elevators, wider doorways, and accessible restroom facilities. Moreover, providing designated accessible parking spaces close to the workplace entrance is essential for employees with mobility challenges.

Assistive technologies Employers must consider providing assistive technologies to employees with disabilities to help them perform their job tasks efficiently. These technologies may include screen readers, voice recognition software, adaptive keyboards, and other specialized tools tailored to individual needs. Job restructuring and redesign In some cases, job tasks can be adjusted to suit the abilities of an employee with a disability. Employers must explore job restructuring or redesigning to ensure that essential functions are still performed while removing unnecessary barriers for an employee with a disability. Temporary accommodations When an employee has a temporary disability, employers must consider providing temporary accommodations to help them through their recovery process. This could include temporarily reassigning tasks or providing modified equipment during their healing period.

advertisement