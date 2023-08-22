Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experimental category.

The best experimental design of 2023

BY Zachary Petit

The Experimental category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that put accessibility front and center. This year’s winner, Lunar Habitat by Teague, is a speculative concept imaging the future of human life on the moon, centered around an inflatable, modular habitat. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

[H2] Innovation Experience
SoCalGas

AR packaging
Deutsche Telekom

Hexagon House
KTGY

Integrated Living Organisms in Devices
University of Chicago

The Brain Sensei 2.0
Brain.space

[Photo: Elad Malka]

Honorable Mentions

50th Anniversary Concept Piano
Roland

All In Accessible Marketing and Disability Inclusion in Media
Google

Brute and Iggy
NewDealDesign

Ecoflow House
AKQA

Firewatch
Code and Theory

Look and Talk
Google

Mood Space
Perkins Eastman Architects

Roam America
Teague

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Experimental honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zachary Petit is a contributing writer for Fast Company and an independent journalist who covers design, the arts and travel. His words have appeared in Smithsonian, National Geographic, Eye on Design, McSweeney’s, Mental_Floss and PRINT, where he served as editor-in-chief of the National Magazine Award–winning publication More

