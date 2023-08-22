Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experience Design category.

The best experience design of 2023

BY Zachary Petit

The Experience Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors spaces, systems, or products that deliver an innovative and compelling user experience. This year’s winner, Sydney Opera House: From the Sails: Light Years from Art Processors, transformed the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House into giant video screens. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Blink Cincinnati
Agar, The Cincinnati Chamber, Artworks, CincyNice, and ish Festival

Honeywell Headquarters
HOK

Loma Land
NBBJ/ESI Design

Sloomoo Institute
Sloomoo Institute

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Netflix

The Universal Hip Hop Museum: The Revolution of Hip Hop
Collab

Honorable Mentions

EA Story
Dome

Inclusive sensory room
Pittsburgh International Airport

Interview Warmup
Google

J.P. Morgan’s in-car payment system
Spiro

James B. Beam Distilling Co. Distillery Experience
Love

[Photo: Love & Luke Hayes]

Transcendence
Kohler

Wear ’Em Out Store
eBay

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Experience Design honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Zachary Petit is a contributing writer for Fast Company and an independent journalist who covers design, the arts and travel. His words have appeared in Smithsonian, National Geographic, Eye on Design, McSweeney’s, Mental_Floss and PRINT, where he served as editor-in-chief of the National Magazine Award–winning publication More

