The best experience design of 2023

BY Zachary Petit

The Experience Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors spaces, systems, or products that deliver an innovative and compelling user experience. This year’s winner, Sydney Opera House: From the Sails: Light Years from Art Processors, transformed the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House into giant video screens. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists Blink Cincinnati

Agar, The Cincinnati Chamber, Artworks, CincyNice, and ish Festival Honeywell Headquarters

HOK Loma Land

NBBJ/ESI Design

Sloomoo Institute

Sloomoo Institute The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Netflix The Universal Hip Hop Museum: The Revolution of Hip Hop

Collab

Honorable Mentions EA Story

Dome Inclusive sensory room

Pittsburgh International Airport Interview Warmup

Google

J.P. Morgan’s in-car payment system

Spiro James B. Beam Distilling Co. Distillery Experience

Love [Photo: Love & Luke Hayes] Transcendence

Kohler

Wear ’Em Out Store

eBay [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted] The Experience Design honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.