See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards in the Established Excellence category.

The best designs of 2023 from companies with established excellence

BY Margaret Andersen

The Established Excellence category of Fast Company’s Innovation By Design Awards honors companies that have been in business for 5 to 14 years. This year’s winner, AliveCor’s KardiaMobile Card, is a life-saving ECG device small enough to fit in a wallet. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Aventon app
Aventon

Viracon Plus Smart Glass
Halio

Honorable Mentions

Autonomous decarbonization platform
BrainBox AI

Cow Necklace
Hanumayamma Innovations and Technologies

Smart Kids
Smart Rain

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Established Excellence: 5–14 Years in Business honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

