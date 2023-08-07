Why educators need a seat at the table for AI regulation

As artificial intelligence continues to make its way into various aspects of our lives, its presence in education raises crucial questions about its impact on students and their learning experiences. Educators, being at the forefront of the field, have unique insights into the challenges and opportunities that AI brings to the classroom.

When managing or regulating AI in education, it is essential to consider two distinct categories: the local issue of how AI tools and services intersect with the curriculum and the global problem of how to regulate the AI tools and services themselves. Within each area, the expertise of educators will be needed in order to shape AI’s responsible integration in education. The intersection of AI with an educator’s curriculum Bringing AI tools and services into education holds immense potential for improving learning outcomes and personalized learning experiences. Chatbots that guide students with timely feedback or assistance, flexible lesson plans capable of automatic, real-time adjustments and technological teacher support are just a few examples of AI-based tools that can help improve student engagement, bolster teaching capabilities and bring new efficiencies to the education process. Still, there are certain risks involved with introducing AI into the classroom that must be confronted—though generally not those that have created the biggest fuss among the public. Concerns about AI-enabled cheating and plagiarism aren’t entirely unfounded, but establishing some basic guardrails and protocols would mostly answer those issues. (This, too, is an area where educator input will have particular value in AI regulation.)

The real risks of AI in education New education technologies have forced us to come to terms, and strike a balance, with risks of below-board behaviors since before the computer and calculator. More troublesome are other potential risks, starting with threats to students’ holistic development: atrophy in critical thinking and problem-solving skills; atrophy of analytic and questioning skills; and atrophy of creative skills. Relying heavily on AI for answers can diminish students’ incentive to think critically and solve problems independently, ultimately hindering their ability to tackle real-world challenges. By providing prepackaged, authoritative information, AI systems may inadvertently train students to become less inquisitive, analytical, and imaginative. These issues occur at the point of intersection between AI and teaching—a checkpoint at which the convergence of tools and curriculum must be properly regulated. Teachers need to be involved in mapping this deployment of AI in the classroom in order to mitigate the aforementioned risks. The importance of AI tool regulation As AI technologies become more prevalent, regulating certain aspects of the tools themselves is essential to ensuring their ethical and responsible use by students. This includes data privacy, biases and hallucinations, and educator autonomy.

Teachers, with their deep understanding of students’ needs and vulnerabilities, can provide valuable insights into establishing data privacy policies. They can also advocate for transparency in AI systems that help students interpret AI-generated information critically. Educators are also vital in considering the holistic journey of students, building skills (and thus lesson plans) in a step-by-step fashion. AI is a powerful informational tool, but it lacks the critical-thinking skills required for implementation. Humans—and specifically teachers—still handle that best. By the teachers, for the students Former president Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address is widely considered one of history’s best and most influential public speeches, in part due to his now-famous description of an idyllic form of government: “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Why does the phrase resonate so deeply with such a wide audience, even after all these years? Because it’s both aspirational and practical. Similarly, any introduction of new systems into the education space—particularly those as complex and potentially far-reaching as artificial intelligence—simply can’t be optimized without direct input from educators themselves. As the integration of AI into education continues to grow, it is essential to recognize that educators are critical stakeholders with invaluable expertise and insights. As consumers of AI tools and services, students need a wise and experienced voice to advocate for their best interests.

Teachers can provide that voice to ensure that AI integration enhances students’ critical thinking skills, creativity, and overall educational experience, while safeguarding their data privacy and addressing potential biases and hallucinations, as well as detours inherent in AI systems. Steve C. Toy is the CEO of Memrise, the language learning app with more than 65 million users in 189 countries across the globe.