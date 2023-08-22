The best-designed enterprise products of 2023

The Enterprise category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that bring an innovative approach to B2B products and services. This year’s winner, Dandi Technology’s Advancing DEI with Data platform, combats workplace bias by making companies’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs more measurable through a dynamic and intuitive dashboard. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Canva Visual Suite
Canva
Penpot
Kaleidos
Robots in construction
Trimble
Selfbook
Selfbook
Tome
Tome
Honorable Mentions
Cobas Pulse
Roche Diagnostics
Give Where You Live
Mailchimp
Global Property Management
SITE Technologies
IBM Cloud Experimental
IBM
Pay Vendors
Capital One
Predictive CX
Artifact
Reliant
Yale Lift Truck Technologies
Vaux
ArcBest
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
