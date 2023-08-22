Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Enterprise category.

The best-designed enterprise products of 2023

BY Steven Melendez

The Enterprise category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that bring an innovative approach to B2B products and services. This year’s winner, Dandi Technology’s Advancing DEI with Data platform, combats workplace bias by making companies’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs more measurable through a dynamic and intuitive dashboard. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Canva Visual Suite
Canva

Penpot
Kaleidos

Robots in construction
Trimble

Selfbook
Selfbook

Tome
Tome

Honorable Mentions

Cobas Pulse
Roche Diagnostics

Give Where You Live
Mailchimp

Global Property Management
SITE Technologies

IBM Cloud Experimental
IBM

Pay Vendors
Capital One

Predictive CX
Artifact

Reliant
Yale Lift Truck Technologies

Vaux
ArcBest

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Enterprise honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

