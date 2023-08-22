The best designs of 2023 from companies with enduring impact

The Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards recognizes products, projects, or services by companies that have been in business more than 15 years. This year’s winner, Squarespace’s Icons 01: Björk, is a partnership between Squarespace and Björk to create a gorgeous, immersive website for the singer’s latest album, Fossora, which has been transformed into a template that other users can borrow. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.