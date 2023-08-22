Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business category.

The best designs of 2023 from companies with enduring impact

BY Margaret Andersen

The Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards recognizes products, projects, or services by companies that have been in business more than 15 years. This year’s winner, Squarespace’s Icons 01: Björk, is a partnership between Squarespace and Björk to create a gorgeous, immersive website for the singer’s latest album, Fossora, which has been transformed into a template that other users can borrow. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Belonging at Google
Google

Compost Connect
BioPak

Hootsuite rebrand
Prophet

Kaleidoscope
Artefact

Project Captis
HP

Honorable Mentions

G7 continuous glucose monitoring system
Dexcom

G7 receiver
Dexcom

Kindness Cards
A Little Moxie

Navify
Roche

Photoshop
Adobe

Reimagining teacher retention
Accenture

“The Singularity”
Squarespace

Trav’ler Stroll ’N Wagon
Radio Flyer

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Margaret Andersen is a contributor for Fast Company and a judge for Innovation By Design 2023

