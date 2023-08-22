Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Design Company of the Year category.

Canva is the 2023 design company of the year

BY Mark Wilson and Liz Stinson

The Design Company of the Year category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors companies whose holistic approach to design has resulted in compelling products, services, and experiences. This year’s winner, Canva, is transforming the way people work with its savvy integration of generative AI across its suite of products. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalist

Mill Industries

Honorable Mentions

Polestar

Radio Flyer

Code and Theory

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Design Company of the Year honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

