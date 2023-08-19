Before quiet quitting, here’s how to decide if a job is really the right fit for you

BY Mala Murthy3 minute read

Many individuals today have the power to choose their path and do truly fulfilling work. There are countless stories about people pivoting and changing their course to live their passion and find work that ultimately aligns with their personal values and provides purpose.

I do believe this movement will gain even more speed given recent events and macroeconomic forces such as widespread layoffs, inflation, and the desire among many for better work-life balance, flexibility, and benefits. Whether catalyzed by personal epiphanies or external forces, it is completely natural to look inward and wonder if you are in the right place, if you are set up for future success in your current role or making the right choices in moving forward. And a big part of this is ensuring your current or future employer is positioned for success. I have, in my 30+ years as a senior leader in finance at two Fortune 500 companies, experienced my own moments of self-reflection, especially as those organizations faced some of their most turbulent times. But it is also through that experience that I’ve witnessed time and time again the three truths of companies with staying power. For those debating or deliberating, here are the questions to ask of your current or future employer.

Does the company follow a disciplined, strategic financial strategy? I’ve been fortunate to serve and lead within a few powerful, longstanding brands, and can confidently say that a disciplined, strategic financial strategy is a determining factor in a company’s future. Whether evaluating your current or next destination, a few questions to ask yourself. Is the company cash positive? Look at how EBITDA is growing, are margins expanding, is operating cash flow growing? Is the company positioned for success? We are learning more that inflation and interest rates are going up. That matters to everyone, but it matters even more for smaller, private companies who are cashflow negative. At some point soon, they will have to access financing markets, and those markets are either shut down or very expensive. The viability and survivability of those organizations are in question. Organizations that stand tall have a strong balance sheet. They generate more cash than they spend. It matters, especially in this financial environment, to put cash back into the business. What does this look like? It’s investing in clients, expanding opportunities where possible. It’s investing in R&D and innovation. Prioritizing those investments is a responsibility and builds on an already strong foundation. It allows a company to win both now and in the future.

Does the company culture align with your personal values? Take a look at corporate social responsibility. Is the organization committed to learning more and doing more to expand the positive impact it has in the community and for those it serves? Does the culture prioritize employee health and well-being and offer the tools and support to help you thrive personally and professionally? Internal employee networks, like Business Resource Groups, help amplify company culture of inclusion both within and beyond the company and can serve as a critical space for networking, workshops, mentoring and more. Do the benefits align with your personal needs and preferences? Organizations that stand the test of time will offer team members a range of benefits that keep them feeling and performing at their best. This could include competitive and comprehensive medical benefits, competitive retirement plans and equity opportunities, and flexible work arrangements inclusive of flexible schedules. When you work somewhere that values you, encourages personal and professional growth, and partners with you to reach your goals, work becomes so much more than what you do; it’s a part of who you are.

