Is Bidenomics working—and if so what can we learn from it?

If economists and pundits knew anything last year, it’s that the U.S. economy was headed for a recession. In fact, by the end of the year, a downturn was seen as so inevitable that CNBC wrote a piece literally headlined, “Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023.”

It wasn’t hard to understand why. Even though the economy added jobs at a brisk clip throughout 2022, GDP growth had gone negative in two quarters. Consumer sentiment was remarkably gloomy—in June 2022, the University of Michigan’s survey hit the worst number ever recorded in its 45-year history. Investors were bummed, too—in early October, the S&P 500 was down 20% on the year. Inflation was still above 5%, and in an attempt to quash it, the Federal Reserve was hiking interest rates steadily. Eventually, nearly everyone assumed, all these factors were going to throw the economy into reverse. But it didn’t happen. In fact, far from shrinking, the U.S. economy has grown at a healthy clip this year: GDP growth in the last quarter was at 2.4%, and the current quarter may do better than that. The economy has continued to add jobs (albeit more slowly), no small feat given that unemployment is now just 3.5%. And, most surprisingly, all of this has happened while inflation has fallen sharply, to just around 3%.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The stock market has responded by rallying sharply, and talk of recession has been replaced by conversations about a Goldilocks economy. Things are looking so good that Joe Biden has even started bragging about “Bidenomics,” a term that began as an insult by his political opponents. So what happened? Why has the U.S. economy held up so well in the face of what seemed like strong headwinds? Any answer to that question involves some guesswork: Economies are not algorithms. But an important part of what happened is that U.S. policymakers, including the Biden administration and the Fed, did an excellent job, whether by luck of design, at that most challenging of tasks: fine-tuning the economy.

Biden, for his part, adopted a two-pronged strategy for stimulating the economy: In 2021, the American Rescue Plan put money in consumers’ pockets via things like stimulus checks and the child tax credit. That, in combination with the stimulus that had already happened in 2020, meant that consumers were much better off financially than they normally would have been with unemployment above 6% (where it was when Biden took office), which in turn kept consumer demand strong through the middle of 2022. All that pent-up demand, combined initially with the supply-chain problems created by the pandemic, of course helped drive up inflation, which set the Fed off on its interest-rate hikes. That tighter monetary policy could well have squashed the recovery, as most economists expected, by curbing investment. But that’s where the second prong of Biden’s economic strategy—the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in fall 2022—came in. Its name notwithstanding, the main goal of the I.R.A. was not to curb inflation. Instead, it was to boost investment and capital expenditures in the U.S. via tax credits and grants. And that’s precisely what it seems to have done: Since last November, companies have announced a half trillion dollars in new investment plans. Most of those investments will take place in the future. But companies are already breaking ground on new factories and expanding existing ones, which has helped the economy continue to grow, and businesses to keep hiring.

advertisement

The most obvious result of this has been a strong job market. And that has translated into much-higher wages for low-income employees, and higher wages generally for most employees, over the past year. Real wages fell in the first year of Biden’s presidency, thanks to the spike in inflation. But over the past year, wage growth has outpaced inflation, and real wages for the 80% of the workforce who are in production and nonsupervisory roles are now not only higher than pre-pandemic, but roughly where they would have been had the pre-pandemic trend in wage growth continued. That’s helped create a virtuous circle: Employees have money to spend, which encourages businesses to invest and hire, which gives employees more money to spend. And strikingly, higher wages and low unemployment have not put a dent in corporate profits, which are still high by historical standards. If the U.S. can have a win-win economy, this is close to it. Balancing all this out has been the Fed. The expectation when it began its interest-rate hikes was that the only way it would be able to bring down inflation was by significantly increasing unemployment. Instead, the Fed’s monetary policy seems to have nicely offset fiscal stimulus (and vice versa), so that the economy has kept growing even as inflation has fallen. All of which makes the odds of a so-called soft landing look much better than they once did.

That will sound improbable to many Americans since the weird thing about the success of Bidenomics is that most people say they think the economy is struggling when, by most objective measures, it—and they—are doing reasonably well. This has a lot to do with inflation—which people really hate—and, undoubtedly, with the fact that Wall Street and the financial press spent most of 2022 warning that bad times were ahead. But economic reality has a way of eventually asserting itself. And the gloom may be lifting—consumer confidence has risen sharply over the past couple of months, and recession expectations have declined. And that, in turn, makes it more likely that we’ll avoid a recession. Ironically, the wild card here remains the Federal Reserve—if it decides it needs to keep raising interest rates aggressively in order to get inflation to its 2% target sooner rather than later, it could still quash the recovery. But for now, we can call this the Mark Twain economy: Reports of its demise have been greatly exaggerated.