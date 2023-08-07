325,000 striking workers: 2023 is already a landmark year for labor

For hundreds of thousands of workers, from Hollywood writers and actors to Starbucks staffers, hotel employees, and national park bus drivers, 2023 has been a year of monumental strikes.

The labor actions this year are far outpacing 2021, when the pandemic ignited a wave of worker action dubbed “Striketober” (though it extended beyond October), and 2022, when workers were collectively on strike for nearly 4.5 million days. But what we’re seeing today is a continuation of what began in late 2021, says Johnnie Kallas, project director of the Cornell-ILR Labor Action Tracker, “where workers who had been on the frontlines of a pandemic, who hadn’t seen a wage increase in years, now want to gain what they feel like they have lost over the last few years in terms of wage stagnation and health and safety protocols.” The Cornell-ILR Labor Action Tracker began tracking strikes in late 2020 and labor protests in early 2021. Between January 1 and July 31, 2023, there have been a total of 214 strikes involving about 325,000 workers. During the same time period in 2021 and 2022, there were 130 strikes involving about 28,000 workers, and 223 involving about 76,000 workers, respectively. Kallas warns that the data for 2023 could even be a bit short, since July just ended and the tracker may have missed a couple of strikes that could be added to the dataset in the coming days. A big chunk of the striking workers this year come from Hollywood: More than 11,000 film and television writers went on strike in May, and 160,000 actors joined them when SAG-AFTRA began striking in July. These labor actions are monumental and historic. The last time both writers and actors were on strike was in 1960.

Kallas says the last time we saw this level of strike activity was probably 2018 and 2019, when there were teacher strikes in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, and California. But what’s different about this year is that strikes are happening in a lot of different industries, with participation from a variety of workers, from school custodians and bus drivers to actors, hotel staff, baristas, Amazon delivery drivers, brewery workers, booksellers, and more. “It says a lot about the moment we’re in,” Kallas says. “A lot of industries were impacted by the pandemic; every worker was impacted by inflation that really eroded paychecks.” And many union workers last negotiated their contracts before the pandemic began, making this year the opportunity to fight for more protections and gains. “I think that’s why you’re seeing this level of activism and unrest,” Kallas adds. “There’s not really going to be the same status quo contract negotiations that maybe you saw in the past. I think workers are much more in a fighting spirit, and you’re seeing it reflected both in the strikes and the strike threats.”