‘I’m the only one still masking’: What it’s like to still be COVID-cautious at work

Masks are no longer mandated in the workplace. They’re even optional in many hospitals. But what does that mean for employees who continue to mask at work? In many workplaces, it’s not an issue, but some individuals are shamed and ostracized by colleagues or managers. In July of this year, In-N-Out Burger even went as far as banning employees from wearing masks in five states, unless they can supply a doctor’s note.

Although the Biden administration has lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency, and mask mandates have been largely phased out, the virus continues to infect, disable, and kill. Vaccines reduce the chances of getting infected and developing severe symptoms, but vaccinated people can still get sick, spread the virus, and even die. Mild COVID-19 infections can have long-lasting consequences on heart and brain health. Additionally, anywhere from 10% to 20% of people who are infected develop long COVID, which causes debilitating symptoms including brain fog, exhaustion, exercise intolerance, a vulnerability to further infection, and cardiovascular issues. Less than 8% of people recover from these symptoms after two years. As a result of these risks, some workers have continued to mask due to safety concerns and/or a desire to protect family, friends, and others. Some COVID-cautious people say that they’ve been on the receiving end of harassment at work. Fast Company spoke with two such workers who say they were pressured to unmask in public-facing roles. (We’ve agreed to use pseudonyms to protect them from potential retaliation.)

“I was feeling pressured” In her public relations role, “Lucie” regularly interacted with journalists to promote her company’s brand. “I am the only one still masking out of about 100 employees,” she says. According to an evaluation in April, her employers were satisfied with her performance. A few weeks later, she did not want to attend a press event involving thousands of mask-less people. Though she explained her concerns, Lucie’s managers did not provide accommodations. During a meeting a few weeks later, she says she was told by her boss that “her attitude” was a “disservice to the brand,” and that she needed to compensate for wearing a mask with her body language. “At that point, I was feeling pressured to remove [my mask], even if it was not asked directly.” “We had a discussion with the HR manager and my boss,” Lucie says. “I reminded them of my rights and that I was feeling uncomfortable.” On June 30, she received another performance review, but this time it indicated her performance did not meet company expectations. In July, she was fired and believes her continued masking played a role. Despite an excellent performance review in April, the documentation she received when she was laid off stated that her performance was unsatisfactory since her hiring in July 2022.

