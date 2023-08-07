Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

A new nonprofit called DignityMoves is building temporary housing for homeless people. While not a complete solution, it could go a long way toward addressing the problem.

Why these cities may trade parking lots for tiny houses

[Photo: Gensler]

Author's image

BY Adele Peters

It can take as long as seven years to get approval to build new housing in San Francisco, and years more to actually build it. But last January, only two months after a new nonprofit focused on homelessness launched, it started construction on a community of tiny cabins on a former parking lot in the middle of the city. After another two months, the first 30 rooms were done, followed by 40 more, now home to dozens of people who used to live on the street.

The nonprofit, DignityMoves, aims to prove that it’s possible to build well-designed interim shelters affordably and quickly. It’s already built several additional communities in other California cities, which include support services and access to computers and other resources for residents. Seventeen more are now in development or planning across the country.

“We started with the assumption that whatever [society is] doing isn’t working, because we keep spending more money and the problem keeps getting worse,” says Elizabeth Funk, the founder and CEO of DignityMoves, who started the project with a large group of other business leaders during the pandemic. (Funk was an early employee at Yahoo who also now leads an impact investing fund.)

[Photo: Gensler]

San Francisco, like many other cities, has prioritized adding new permanent affordable housing with extra support for people who’ve experienced homelessness. But each unit is expensive to build; a single affordable apartment in San Francisco can cost as much as $1.2 million. The parking lot project, while obviously not permanent housing, cost around $32,000 per unit.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

Explore Topics