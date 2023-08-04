IRS is going paperless and embracing smartphones: Here are the dates you need to know

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that it is set to further embrace a much-needed paperless future in the next several years. This paperless future applies to both correspondence with the IRS and the agency’s processing of tax returns. The process away from paper will be implanted in a few different waves.
First wave
The first wave will allow taxpayers to be able to go paperless in their correspondence to the IRS by the 2024 filing season. It’s important to note this does not mean next year, but rather in 2025 when the filing season for the 2024 tax year begins. This means that if the IRS sends you a letter, you will be able to reply to it digitally instead of having to use snail mail. Because of this change, the IRS said it “estimates more than 94% of individual taxpayers will no longer ever need to send mail to the IRS.”
This move will allow taxpayers to reply to the IRS in a more timely manner; it means that they will also never have to worry about their correspondence to the agency being lost in the mail.
Second wave
The second wave begins a year later in 2026, which is when the 2025 tax filing season begins. This is when the IRS says it will process all paper tax returns digitally. The IRS says the digital processing of all paper returns will benefit the taxpayer by “improving service, cutting processing times in half, and expediting taxpayer refunds by several weeks.”
But the most interesting part of this second wave of going paperless is that the IRS is finally embracing smartphones.
It says that by the 2025 filing season (again that’s calendar 2026), an “additional 150 of the most used non-tax forms will be available in digital, mobile friendly formats.” The reason for this embrace of mobile-friendly formats, the IRS says, is because an estimated 15% of Americans only have internet access through their mobile device—they do not have home internet access. Thus “making forms available in mobile-friendly formats is key to serving these taxpayers.”
The IRS’s move toward a more paperless future over the next several years is also a win for the environment. The agency says that its initiative will eliminate up to 200 million pieces of paper annually.
