Amazon stock price: Here’s why AMZN shares are surging today

Amazon investors are waking up to good news this morning: AMZN stock is surging in premarket trading, up more than 9% to over $140.50 per share as of the time of this writing. But why are shares surging?
It all comes down to Amazon’s Q2 2023 earnings results, which the company released yesterday. Amazon’s revenue and profits jumped in the second quarter, blowing past estimates. Mayor highlights included revenue of $134.4 billion—a full 11% higher than the year-ago quarter. The company also posted profits of $6.7 billion. Analysts had forecast barely half as much.
But it’s not just increased revenues and profits that led Amazon to have a better-than-expected quarter and a healthy bump in the stock price this morning. The company also announced operating income was $7.68 billion ($4.72 billion was the estimate, according to Yahoo Finance), and its operating margin was 5.7% versus an estimate of 3.46%.
Those bumps in the operating numbers were greatly helped by the layoffs Amazon announced earlier this year. The company has cut 27,000 jobs to date, reducing its operating costs, thus leading to more income in the segment. “We continued lowering our cost to serve in our fulfillment network, while also providing Prime customers with the fastest delivery speeds we’ve ever recorded,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy noted in a company press release.
So where do Amazon shares go from here? That’s anybody’s guess. But the company did issue Q3 guidance. As far as operating income, Amazon is expecting to see another boost in Q3 for a total of somewhere between $5.5 billion and $8.5 billion. The year-ago Q3 had an operating income of just $2.5 billion. The company is also forecasting Q3 2023 revenue of between $138 billion and $143 billion, which would be an increase of between 9% and 13% over Q3 2022.
