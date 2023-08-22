The next generation of entrepreneurs won’t be stuck in the classroom

After years of educating budding entrepreneurs, Garret Westlake was struck by the fact that there was no way for his students to practice the skills that they acquired in the classroom. “We would never think about teaching chemistry without a chemistry lab,” says Westlake, executive director of the da Vinci Center for Innovation at Virginia Commonwealth University. “So why would it be okay to teach entrepreneurship without a lab?”

[Photo: courtesy Shift Retail Lab]

The Shift Retail Lab—winner of the Learning category in Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards—is a real-world space for students to peddle their wares and collect feedback from would-be customers and is Westlake’s answer to that. Since its launch in late 2021, VCU students have used the space to sell everything from vegan jerky to sneakers.

Beyond hosting pop-up markets with a variety of vendors, the lab is also available to be rented by individual students and entrepreneurs who want to take it over for a weekend, provided they complete a four-week boot camp and micro-credential program. Since the lab waives rental fees and doesn’t take a commission, entrepreneurs who use the space get to keep 100% of their profits.

[Photo: courtesy Shift Retail Lab]

With hundreds of thousands of dollars in corporate grants from Capital One and Truist Bank, the Shift Retail Lab has been able to open its doors to underrepresented entrepreneurs in the community. (The micro-credential modules are now available in Spanish to make the program more accessible to Latino entrepreneurs.)