How Eos designed a longer-lasting battery from easy-to-find materials

Batteries help make efficient use of renewable-energy sources like wind and solar with varying power output by saving energy when it’s generated for when it’s needed. But typical lithium-ion batteries can be prone to dangerous fires , and mining the minerals in them, which often must be imported , can be harmful to the environment and workers involved .

Eos Znyth batteries are manufactured from materials that can be readily and inexpensively sourced mostly from within the United States, says Eos CEO Joe Mastrangelo. The company, a winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Midsize Business category, has capacity to build about 790 megawatt-hours of storage per year, as of the end of 2022; and most raw materials available within a day’s drive from the company’s Pittsburgh-area manufacturing facilities. And since the zinc-based batteries aren’t flammable like lithium-ion cells, they can be safely deployed even in crowded urban settings.

[Photo: Eos]

“There’s no rare earths in there, there’s no specialty materials in there, and all the materials in the battery are used in other industrial processes,” says Mastrangelo. “So it allows us to scale, and scale at cost.”

The self-contained batteries can be combined into larger systems that can be used by utilities and power producers, or by facilities like industrial sites that want to have their own energy storage to save on costs or reduce the risk of outages. And they can last at least 6,000 charge cycles—almost twice the life of competing battery technologies, so they have to be replaced less often, according to Eos.