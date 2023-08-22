This video game could solve the cybersecurity job crisis

The world needs digital security experts. The problem is that they’re increasingly hard to come by. The pipeline for cybersecurity professionals hasn’t kept pace with the increasing demand for the skill set, which has created a talent gap that’s only widening.

Haiku, the Security category winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award, aims to help fill the gap through a game it developed called World of Haiku that can help students, working professionals, and curious gamers learn skills ranging from basic Linux commands to specialized cybersecurity tools.

World of Haiku is a role-playing game with a cyberpunk aesthetic. But rather than mashing buttons or solving fantasy-world puzzles, players advance by learning and demonstrating the use of real-world cybersecurity tools and skills selected to mirror the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s NICE framework for cybersecurity education.

[Image: Haiku]

Founder and CEO Eric Basu says Haiku chose the role-playing format in part because it’s popular across genders, which he hopes will make a dent in the male-dominated field of cybersecurity. The company also has partnerships with colleges including San Diego State University and National University to broaden the game’s user base and enable students to hone their skills.