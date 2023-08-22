This video game could solve the cybersecurity job crisis

The world needs digital security experts. The problem is that they’re increasingly hard to come by. The pipeline for cybersecurity professionals hasn’t kept pace with the increasing demand for the skill set, which has created a talent gap that’s only widening.
Haiku, the Security category winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award, aims to help fill the gap through a game it developed called World of Haiku that can help students, working professionals, and curious gamers learn skills ranging from basic Linux commands to specialized cybersecurity tools.
World of Haiku is a role-playing game with a cyberpunk aesthetic. But rather than mashing buttons or solving fantasy-world puzzles, players advance by learning and demonstrating the use of real-world cybersecurity tools and skills selected to mirror the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s NICE framework for cybersecurity education.
Founder and CEO Eric Basu says Haiku chose the role-playing format in part because it’s popular across genders, which he hopes will make a dent in the male-dominated field of cybersecurity. The company also has partnerships with colleges including San Diego State University and National University to broaden the game’s user base and enable students to hone their skills.
World of Haiku, which launched in summer 2022, is available for purchase by individual players through the gaming platform Steam, and Haiku also offers corporate subscriptions that clients like the Providence health system and software company Jamf can use to train employees.
The corporate plans offer additional administrative and customization support, including a drag-and-drop level customization tool called the Forge, recently unveiled in beta, to develop custom content based on what businesses want to teach their employees. “A corporation can create an emulation of their own network and train people . . . how to do a certain set of skills, offensive or defensive,” Basu says.
And just as other video games might award achievements to players based on solving particular challenges, World of Haiku tracks the security skills demonstrated by players, creating a digital résumé that can demonstrate their training and achievements to employers.
