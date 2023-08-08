Is your water contaminated? This clever device will tell you

Every year, hundreds of millions of pesticides are sprayed over the farm fields of California. Despite being linked to increased asthma attacks , cancer , and learning disabilities , these pesticides end up spreading across nearby communities, and contaminating local watersheds.

One such watershed lies in the Salinas Valley in central California, where farmworker families live in close proximity to agricultural fields. It’s also where Melissa Ortiz, whose own mother died of Parkinson’s after being exposed to pesticides back in the 1980s, lives.

A former high school teacher, Ortiz is now pursuing an MFA in industrial design at the California College of the Arts, where she has developed a natural tool that turns pink when dipped in contaminated water. Named Colores del Rio (for “colors of the river”), the tool is made entirely of red cabbage waste sourced from a local agricultural community. It recently won an award for “outstanding social critique” at the Biodesign Challenge 2023.

[Photo: Colores del Rio]

But why cabbage? Ortiz explains that the natural chemicals found in cabbage cause the vegetable to change color when it comes in contact with acidic water (pinkish-red) or alkaline water (yellow-green.) After collecting cabbage from a local waste stream, Ortiz worked with local high school students to boil it, dehydrate it, grind it into a powder, and mix it with a little bit of xanthan gum, which acts as a binding agent. The mixture was then pressed inside a silicone mold, resulting in an object that looks a bit like an oversize ear but is meant to symbolize the pattern of the Salinas river. “It was also inspired by looking at petri dishes and living organisms,” says Ortiz.