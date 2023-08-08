Fast company logo
Dip this puck made from red cabbage waste into water, and it will turn pink or yellow depending on the pH levels of the water it’s dipped into.

Is your water contaminated? This clever device will tell you

[Photo: Colores del Rio]

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

Every year, hundreds of millions of pesticides are sprayed over the farm fields of California. Despite being linked to increased asthma attacks, cancer, and learning disabilities, these pesticides end up spreading across nearby communities, and contaminating local watersheds.

One such watershed lies in the Salinas Valley in central California, where farmworker families live in close proximity to agricultural fields. It’s also where Melissa Ortiz, whose own mother died of Parkinson’s after being exposed to pesticides back in the 1980s, lives.

A former high school teacher, Ortiz is now pursuing an MFA in industrial design at the California College of the Arts, where she has developed a natural tool that turns pink when dipped in contaminated water. Named Colores del Rio (for “colors of the river”), the tool is made entirely of red cabbage waste sourced from a local agricultural community. It recently won an award for “outstanding social critique” at the Biodesign Challenge 2023.

[Photo: Colores del Rio]

But why cabbage? Ortiz explains that the natural chemicals found in cabbage cause the vegetable to change color when it comes in contact with acidic water (pinkish-red) or alkaline water (yellow-green.) After collecting cabbage from a local waste stream, Ortiz worked with local high school students to boil it, dehydrate it, grind it into a powder, and mix it with a little bit of xanthan gum, which acts as a binding agent. The mixture was then pressed inside a silicone mold, resulting in an object that looks a bit like an oversize ear but is meant to symbolize the pattern of the Salinas river. “It was also inspired by looking at petri dishes and living organisms,” says Ortiz.

For now, Colores del Rio is a modest prototype, but she’s working on scaling the project with the help of a nonprofit organization called Xinampa, which helps people innovate with biology and biotechnology. Eventually, she says this tool can become a powerful community engagement tool that nonscientists—young people in particular—can use not only to gather data but also to gain a better understanding of the water quality near their homes: “For high school students who are about to go to college and are looking at what they want to do, I think their curiosity for these topics early on sets them up in a real way to have an impact.”

