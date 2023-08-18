New Amazon scams are making the rounds. Here’s how to avoid them

If you’ve noticed an uptick in questionable communications that claim to come from Amazon, you’re not alone. My wife and I have both gotten weird texts lately, and I’ve noticed a couple of dodgy emails in my spam folder.

Here’s a look at the two main Amazon scam tactics that have been pestering people lately, along with tips for spotting them so you don’t become a victim yourself.

The scams

Both scams are monetary in nature, in that they’re trying to get you to fork over your financial details. One scam goes a bit further, trying to get you to provide your account username and password as well.

The first scam is targeted at Amazon Prime members and usually either claims that the yearly membership fee is increasing by an exorbitant amount or that there’s been a problem with your membership.