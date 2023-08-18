Fast company logo
Fraudsters are getting more creative and more aggressive. Here’s how to spot and stop the latest round of fake messages claiming to be from Amazon.

New Amazon scams are making the rounds. Here’s how to avoid them

[Source illustration: Mironov Konstantin/Getty Images]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

If you’ve noticed an uptick in questionable communications that claim to come from Amazon, you’re not alone. My wife and I have both gotten weird texts lately, and I’ve noticed a couple of  dodgy emails in my spam folder.

Here’s a look at the two main Amazon scam tactics that have been pestering people lately, along with tips for spotting them so you don’t become a victim yourself.

The scams

Both scams are monetary in nature, in that they’re trying to get you to fork over your financial details. One scam goes a bit further, trying to get you to provide your account username and password as well.

The first scam is targeted at Amazon Prime members and usually either claims that the yearly membership fee is increasing by an exorbitant amount or that there’s been a problem with your membership.

Either way, the “remedy” is to provide your banking or credit card details to confirm that you want to cancel your membership in order to avoid the bogus huge price increase or to re-instate your membership—you know, the one that’s having problems.

The other scam purports that your account is about to be suspended or deleted for some reason. You’re prompted to “verify” your account by providing the credit card number tied to your account or to supply your account username and password in order to avoid suspension.

