Let’s play a game. I’ll think of a word—any word, any length, any language. Then, you’ll try to guess it. You’ll get hints if you’re on the right track, but each guess will cost you millions and take you years. Are you in?

In many ways, this “game” resembles the long, expensive, and high-risk road to discovering a new drug. Taking a drug from the lab to a patient’s bedside can easily take 10 to 15 years and cost billions of dollars. Not to mention, there’s a good chance it never makes it at all—only 1 in 1,000 drug candidates are selected to move forward into clinical trials for human testing, after which only around 1 in 10 are approved to enter the market. But what if researchers could spin the odds in their favor? What if they got lucky, again and again, in closing in on a desired target, while exponentially reducing time and costs? That’s exactly how artificial intelligence is transforming the drug discovery industry—by manufacturing serendipity. PsychoGenics, a preclinical research organization based in New Jersey, is driving this frontier forward. The company has developed innovative AI-driven drug discovery platforms to treat central nervous system disorders. Led by CEO and neuroscientist Dr. Emer Leahy, PsychoGenics has partnered with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals to develop an antipsychotic known as Ulotaront to treat schizophrenia, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

An increasingly data-driven world Everyone knows about the power of AI because of recent applications like ChatGPT, but researchers have been leveraging the technology in medicine for years. To explain why, Dr. Thomas Fuchs, Dean of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, cites data as the driving factor—tons of it. “Of course, what’s on everybody’s mind these days are the chat applications because they are so impressive,” Fuchs said. “Language is highly compressible and more easily learned than the physical world, because language is produced by humans and not by nature. And these AI models are really good at capturing that.” To make the leap from language to drug discovery, it’s important to understand how this technology works. To train an AI language model, you would black out a few words in a sentence and have the model repeatedly predict what words best fill in the blank. “If you do that on humongous scales—with petabytes of data—it turns out the models learn the underlying structure of the data you’re looking at,” Fuchs said. In text, this underlying structure is the framework of human language, like how sentences are structured, or what words are commonly grouped together. In drug discovery, it’s finding molecular patterns in the natural world.

However, these patterns are incredibly complex, found deep within stores of data generated by medical research—often far too much to be sorted and analyzed by humans. By learning and extracting these patterns, AI models can predict drug properties like toxicity and bioactivity, identify key characteristics to find promising compounds, or even generate new drug molecules from scratch. These advancements are enabling what’s known as data-driven research. Traditionally, research has been hypothesis-driven, where scientists make informed predictions and test whether or not the data support their hypotheses. “Hypothesis-driven research constrains you drastically based on what you can think of—and we humans are limited with our brain power. While if you do data-driven research, you have the potential to find things you haven’t thought of before,” Fuchs added. It was this data-driven philosophy that Leahy used to develop PscyhoGenics’ AI-enabled drug discovery platforms.

Behavior and the brain The disease mechanisms of brain disorders like schizophrenia remain a mystery, and their progression can be influenced by external factors like the environment. As a result, PyschoGenics isn’t using the conventional approach for drug discovery. Rather than targeting specific genes associated with the disease, the company is analyzing patterns of behavior—the output of the brain—to screen potential drugs. To effectively measure behavior, PsychoGenics, in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, developed its first AI-enabled platform called SmartCube, which Leahy describes as the company’s workhorse for drug discovery. Candidate drugs or reference compounds are injected into mice, which are then placed into a controlled environment where their behavior is tracked for about an hour. “SmartCube is essentially a box that challenges mice in a variety of ways, while multiple cameras give us a 3D picture of everything that mouse is doing,” Leahy said. “We’re collecting a couple of million data points from SmartCube, so we’re using machine learning to extract patterns of behavior and make predictions about therapeutic utility.”

By leveraging the power of AI to analyze behavior in a rapid and scalable manner, PsychoGenics only had to test around 300 compounds—a stark reduction in time and costs compared to the industry average of 2,500—before Ulotaront emerged as the development candidate to take forward into clinical testing. The Schizophrenia ‘anti-target‘ What’s remarkable about Ulotaront is not only that it was discovered using the AI-enabled SmartCube platform, but also that it avoids a specific “anti-target” known as Dopamine Receptor D2. Currently, all antipsychotics on the market target this receptor in one way or another, but these treatments have many side effects—including catalepsy, metabolic syndrome, and weight gain. Moreover, these treatments don’t work in all patients, nor do they address all symptoms. “Current treatments for schizophrenia typically address the positive symptoms—the hallucinations, the delusions, the hearing of voices—but they don’t address what’s referred to as negative symptoms—the apathy, the social withdrawal, the flat effect—that are very disabling to patients,” Leahy said. “And about a third of the patients don’t respond to current treatments at all.”

Since Ulotaront is an antipsychotic that doesn’t target D2, PyschoGenics hopes that it will offer improved negative symptom management, fewer side effects, and improved response rates. What’s next? Having already progressed through Phase I and II clinical trials, Ulotaront has demonstrated its safety and tolerability in small patient samples. The drug is currently being evaluated for effectiveness on larger scales in Phase III, the final stage before FDA review. However, Sunovion’s parent company Sumitomo Pharma recently announced that two Phase III studies assessing the efficacy of Ulotaront found no statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo. Large placebo effects have been documented in a number of psychiatric clinical trials, which could have masked Ulotaront’s therapeutic effect in these studies. Sumitomo is currently in talks with the FDA on how to proceed. In the meantime, Ulotaront is being tested in another schizophrenia trial in Japan and China, and the drug is also being investigated in a Phase II/III trial to treat generalized anxiety disorder.

While the future for Ulotaront is uncertain, it’s clear that advancements in artificial intelligence are driving a new wave of breakthrough therapies. AI tools are facilitating the drug discovery process, but ultimately, the compounds themselves are still being rigorously tested for safety and efficacy through normal regulatory processes. “We’re in a new age—there’s promise out there, but there’s also a bit of hype—so I think what’s really important is that the approaches that are taken are well-validated,” Leahy emphasized. For PsychoGenics, this is only the beginning. These AI-enabled platforms will only get better over time. The more data that is generated, the more AI models can learn, and the more they will improve. “So, we’re constantly learning, constantly updating algorithms, and improving based on the information that we gather,” Leahy said.