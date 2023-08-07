How designers transformed the Brooklyn Public Library into a sprawling ode to Jay-Z’s life

If you had driven past the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library in the pouring rain a couple of weeks ago, you’d have witnessed a curious site: people waiting in long lines to get in.

Libraries don’t command lines on random Sundays—but then again, nothing has ever been ordinary when it comes to Jay-Z. And The Book of Hov, the new retrospective celebrating the rapper’s work and cultural impact, is a truly extraordinary piece of exhibition design. Shows like this usually come in the form of a chronological walkthrough of the subject’s life and times, punctuated with pithy placards offering narrative threads, and some scattered memorabilia. There’s nothing wrong with that approach, but the team at General Idea, who partnered with curator Roc Nation, ESM Productions, and production designers Bruce and Shelley Rodgers on the project, set out to create something different. [Photo: The Book of Hov] “We were really deliberate about trying to tell a thematic story,” says General Idea’s Ian Schatzberg, who served as co-creative director of the project. “We felt that a chronological exhibition would somewhat foreclose an idea about the future—Jay is an active individual to this day.”

So the team instead organized the show around six themes in the rapper/producer’s life, which they dub chapters. After all, this is a library—and that fact presented challenges all its own. Jay-Z began his creative journey in the borough’s Marcy Projects, and Schatzberg says the library was a natural fit for the show, given the critical role it plays in the community, not to mention the fact that the show would be free for all. But that meant designing the 40,000-square-foot exhibition to organically fit the mold of the existing space, installing it all over the course of 10 or so days in a working institution that remained open—and doing so in secret, as the show was crafted to be a surprise for Jay-Z. [Photo: The Book of HOV] They pulled off the monumental endeavor in seven months. Visitors to the library today are greeted by towering, all-encompassing lyrics covering the facade of the building. Inside, they discover thousands of Jay-Z artifacts—from stage wear to Grammy and Emmy Awards to perhaps the most prized raw materials of the artist’s work, his master tapes.

Given that the show runs throughout the entire building, it intertwines and flows with the library and its intrinsic audiences, and there is no “correct” way to navigate it, contrasting the linear procession of most traditional exhibitions. As each section is named after a Jay-Z lyric, the kid-lit section—dubbed “So Fly”—was designed to be interactive, and features hundreds of paper planes created by local youth. The young adult section, “Win-Win,” focuses on social justice and Jay-Z’s philanthropy. And then there’s “A Work of Art Already,” which boasts one of the show’s biggest standouts: an obsessively reconstructed replica of Baseline Studios, the hub where Jay-Z and his collaborators recorded some of their most iconic work. [Photo: The Book of Hov] “There were many, many comments and feedback loops and ongoing discussions to make sure that every detail—down to the lollipops that were featured on the table—were accurate,” Schatzberg says. “That was so emblematic of the level of nuance that was considered to re-create this space. No element was left unrealized.” By design, the show also looks forward, as evidenced by the original artworks that were commissioned for the project, such as Jazz Grant’s massive collages, which soar above the main atrium.

Ultimately, as those lines to get in indicate, it has all proved to be a hit. Schatzberg says the exhibition has tripled the library’s traffic. Some visitors are on the hunt for an exclusive Jay-Z library card; there are 13 rotating designs available, each based on one of his albums. Others are checking out titles in a veritable Jay-Z book club. The library stocked copies of more than 300 books based on his personal library. Schatzberg says they can’t keep them in stock, and authors have even been reaching out to thank the team for including their work as their book sales and Amazon rankings ascend. [Photo: The Book of Hov] According to the library’s website, the show is currently projected to run through October. But for those who can’t make it in person, contrary to the one-off ancillary pages for most exhibitions, the team has created a rich website that contains high-res images of the artifacts in the show, as well as a virtual walkthrough with audio narration by Angie Martinez. “We really want everyone to be able to experience this,” Schatzberg says. “There is something really universal about the narrative. And I think that universality is also why Jay is loved and why people line up to see this—perhaps they see a piece of themselves in it as well.”