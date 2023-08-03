Tydemy recall: Your birth control pills may be ineffective, FDA warns

Some birth control pills are being recalled over concerns that they might have reduced effectiveness.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals issued a voluntary recall Saturday of two lots of Tydemy after it determined that the pills tested low for ascorbic acid and high for a known impurity. No “adverse events” have been reported by patients taking the pills; however, the company says the reduction in the amount of ascorbic acid in the pills could potentially impact their effectiveness, ultimately potentially resulting in an unwanted pregnancy.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the announcement Tuesday for the pills on its website.
Tydemy is an estrogen/progestin oral contraceptive. The pills in question were packed in a 28-day blister pack and then placed in a pouch. One of the lots was a single pouch, and the other was a package of three sold in a single carton. The pills were sold in the United States at wholesalers, pharmacies, and supermarkets, and were distributed to resellers between June 2022 and May 2023, which also means that if you purchased an impacted pack, you’ve likely already taken it.
The packages in question include Lot No. L200183, which expires in January 2024, and Lot No. 201560, which expires in September 2024.
Lupin says it is notifying drug chains and pharmacies by phone and through recall information and is working with those retailers to arrange the return of the impacted products. It has also asked those businesses to discontinue distributing the drug.
If you’re taking Tydemy and think you might be impacted, the company suggests reaching out to your pharmacy or medical provider for an alternative treatment.
The company has also set up an online form through the FDA’s new MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, where patients who think they have experienced an adverse reaction can report the event.
Lupin currently manufacturers, markets, and/or distributes more than 180 different drugs in the United States. In 2020, it was the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the United States by prescriptions.
