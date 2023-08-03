Tydemy recall: Your birth control pills may be ineffective, FDA warns

Some birth control pills are being recalled over concerns that they might have reduced effectiveness.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals issued a voluntary recall Saturday of two lots of Tydemy after it determined that the pills tested low for ascorbic acid and high for a known impurity. No “adverse events” have been reported by patients taking the pills; however, the company says the reduction in the amount of ascorbic acid in the pills could potentially impact their effectiveness, ultimately potentially resulting in an unwanted pregnancy.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the announcement Tuesday for the pills on its website.

Tydemy is an estrogen/progestin oral contraceptive. The pills in question were packed in a 28-day blister pack and then placed in a pouch. One of the lots was a single pouch, and the other was a package of three sold in a single carton. The pills were sold in the United States at wholesalers, pharmacies, and supermarkets, and were distributed to resellers between June 2022 and May 2023, which also means that if you purchased an impacted pack, you’ve likely already taken it.