Teachers are embracing ChatGPT—even more than students

Teacher and parent attitudes about ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot that debuted in late 2022, are shifting slightly, according to new findings out today from the polling firm Impact Research.

The survey is the latest in a series commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation, which is tracking the topic, as well as attitudes about STEM education more broadly.

The researchers say Americans and teachers especially are beginning to see the potential of incorporating AI tools like ChatGPT into K-12 education — and that, in their experience, it’s already helping students learn.

The new findings come as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opens an investigation into OpenAI, ChatGPT’s creator, probing whether it put personal reputations and data at risk. The FTC has warned that consumer protection laws apply to AI, even as the Biden administration and Congress push for new regulations on the field.