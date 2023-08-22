The best data design of 2023

The Data Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that harness the power of data to create better experiences for users. This year’s winner, Radicle Science’s Proof-as-a-Service, is a crowdsourced, direct-to-consumer research platform that diversifies the recruiting pool of clinical trials and helps level the playing field with Big Pharma by helping companies gather clinical data on natural medicines and dietary supplements. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.