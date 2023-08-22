Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Data Design category.

The best data design of 2023

BY Clint Rainey

The Data Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that harness the power of data to create better experiences for users. This year’s winner, Radicle Science’s Proof-as-a-Service, is a crowdsourced, direct-to-consumer research platform that diversifies the recruiting pool of clinical trials and helps level the playing field with Big Pharma by helping companies gather clinical data on natural medicines and dietary supplements. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Cloud-based design platform
Cove.tool

Pathfinder
Kayhan Space

Honorable Mentions

A World With No Lost Bags
Institute of Design at Illinois Tech

Record Information System
Orange

Skills-based hiring platform
UnifyWork

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Data Design honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Clint Rainey is a Fast Company contributor based in New York who reports on business, often food brands. He has covered the anti-ESG movement, rumors of a Big Meat psyop against plant-based proteins, Chick-fil-A's quest to walk the narrow path to growth, as well as Starbucks's pivot from a progressive brandinto one that's far more Chinese. More

Explore Topics