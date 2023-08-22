Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Crypto, Blockchain, and Web3 category.

The best crypto, blockchain, and Web3 design of 2023

BY Connie Lin

The Crypto, Blockchain, and Web3 category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects pushing the boundaries of Web3 design. This year’s winner, Ledger Stax by Ledger, Layer, and Tony Fadell, is a sleek physical wallet for storing, accessing, and sending cryptocurrency and digital assets through a pocket-size interface. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Cryptoys
Very Big Things

Danvas Series G
Ammunition

FWB app
FWB

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Honorable Mentions

Blockchain Transparent Supply
IBM

Core
Ava Labs

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Crypto / Blockchain / Web3 honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Connie Lin is a staff editor for the news desk at Fast Company. She covers various topics from cryptocurrencies to AI celebrities to quirks of nature More

Explore Topics