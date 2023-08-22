Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Circular Design category.

The best circular design of 2023

BY Adele Peters

The Circular Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, packaging, and built projects designed to eliminate waste and reuse resources. This year’s winner, the North Face Circular Design Product, is a series of garments designed to make disassembly and recycling as easy as possible. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Bee & Bee
Inverroche

Mill
Mill Industries

Path
Humanscale

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Shellmet
TBWAHakuhodo

Ultra-Low Carbon Concrete Manufacturing
CarbonBuilt

Honorable Mentions

Compost Connect
BioPak

Forte Endless Promise
Nemo Equipment

Parkade of the Future
5468796 Architecture / Kasian Architecture, Interior Design and Planning

Remix Maison
Native Shoes

advertisement

Timberloop
Timberland

TwistMist Propellant-Free Aerosol
Alternative Packaging Solutions

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Circular Design honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

Explore Topics