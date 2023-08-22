This ambitious plan would revitalize downtown San Francisco to end its ‘doom loop’

It’s easy to assume San Francisco is trapped in a so-called doom loop. The city has struggled to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic as it battles high office-vacancy rates , increased crime and public drug usage, and an unprecedented number of shuttering businesses.

To combat those issues, the urban design studio, Sitelab, partnered with the nonprofit Downtown SF Partnership to create a Public Realm Action Plan (PRAP) that reimagines the future of the city’s downtown.

[Image: Sitelab]

“In some ways, San Francisco is a barometer,” says Laura Crescimano, cofounder of Sitelab. “Some of that I actually embrace because it means San Francisco is less likely to follow the status quo.”

Originally published in July 2022, the PRAP—winner of the Pandemic Action category for Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—identified 6 areas of focus that would make the 43 blocks encompassing the city’s Financial District and Jackson Square “a place to be.” To develop the PRAP, Sitelab surveyed more than 800 people, who weighed in on what they wanted to see happen to the neighborhood.