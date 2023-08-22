Bees can make themselves at home in this gin company’s brilliant packaging

BY Rebecca Barker2 minute read

Liquor brand Inverroche is “the pioneer of the craft gin movement that’s happened in South Africa over the past 10 years,” according to Kyle Schoeman, creative director at the advertising agency Grid Worldwide. But without South Africa’s bee population—about 70% of which has been lost—its gin would not exist.

[Photo: courtesy Inverroche] Last September, the gin company launched limited-edition packaging that doubles as a “hotel” for solitary bees. It’s the winner of the Packaging category for Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. [Photo: courtesy Inverroche] The Bee&Bee—get it?—is designed to house the approximately 1,200 species of solitary bees found in South Africa whose habitats are threatened by climate change and human interference. Solitary bees have no hive and rely on nesting sites for their survival. Globally, these bees are responsible for pollinating about one-third of the world’s food crops, including Fynbos, a shrub native to South Africa that the brand uses to flavor some of its products. Schoeman says that Inverroche hoped to give back to what he half-jokingly called the company’s “hardest workers.” [Photo: courtesy Inverroche] “There’s a lot of packaging these days that tries to be sustainable, it’s all about doing less harm,” Schoeman says. “This goes one step further in trying to create packaging that almost becomes regenerative.”

Inverroche used eucalyptus wood—an invasive species in South Africa—sourced from Kruger National Park to construct the hotels in collaboration with Houtlander, a sustainable carpentry company; and Working for Water, an organization focused on controlling the impact of alien plant species on native flora. [Photo: courtesy Inverroche] The company also partnered with biodiversity researcher Chevonne Reynolds. With her expertise, Inverroche realized that in order to make the hotels amenable to their intended guests, the wood would have to remain untreated and untouched by paint, ink, or varnish. By using a laser to engrave the Inverroche logo and replacing screws with wooden pegs to hold the box together, the product is not only bee-friendly, but also biodegradable. The top and bottom panels of the box can also be reused as coasters. Every box features 112 holes, each of which can house a single bee. So far, Inverroche has created 6,000 hotels to house 672,000 solitary bees. Although concerns about biological control meant that the packaging was not available to U.S. consumers when the brand soft-launched in some states earlier this year, Schoeman hopes that some version of a hotel can eventually be constructed using local resources.