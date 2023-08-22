This device mimics the feeling of biking outdoors without ever leaving the house

For amateur cyclists and pro racers alike, comfort and convenience can determine how enjoyable an indoor biking experience is. Wahoo Fitness had these qualities in mind when the sports technology company created the Kickr Rollr, an indoor trainer that mimics the sensations of a ride outdoors.

[Photo: courtesy Kickr Rollr]

Shane Byler, director of industrial design, explained that indoor trainers often require bolting one’s bike to the ground—an entirely different experience from riding a bike outside. The Kickr Rollr, the winner of the Sports and Recreation category of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards, allows cyclists to clip their favorite outdoor bike into the trainer, leaving the back wheel unclamped. The rear wheel remains unencumbered and moves smoothly while riding, resembling what biking might feel like on a sunny day outside.

“[Users] were really surprised by the comfort,” Byler says, reporting that the experience of using the Kickr Rollr felt “like butter.”

[Photo: courtesy Kickr Rollr]

In combination with Wahoo RGT, a cycling app, the company is fostering community through indoor cycling—which is often a solitary activity. Cyclists can coordinate group rides, bike through stunning scenery, and communicate through a voice-chat feature. Byler says that sometimes users might even catch a professional cyclist on the app looking to squeeze in a ride.