The best branding of 2023

The Branding category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best approaches to creating or growing a brand. This year’s winner, Collins’ brand work for Figma, is a vibrant campaign that celebrates the collaborative nature of design and creativity. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below,
Finalists
7Up global rebrand
PepsiCo
Instacart
Wolff Olins
Prime Video
Pentagram
Honorable Mentions
Awesome Woman
Awesome Health
BlocPower
Dear Future
Bolt rebrand
Bolt, Koto
Cora
Mother Design
E1
Mother Design
Freeform
Collins
Global Black Economic Forum
Dear Future
Hootsuite rebrand
Prophet
Stacey Abrams’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign
Wide Eye
