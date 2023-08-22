Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Branding category.

The best branding of 2023

BY Mike Schnaidt

The Branding category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best approaches to creating or growing a brand. This year’s winner, Collins’ brand work for Figma, is a vibrant campaign that celebrates the collaborative nature of design and creativity. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below,

Finalists

7Up global rebrand
PepsiCo

Instacart
Wolff Olins

Prime Video
Pentagram

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Honorable Mentions

Awesome Woman
Awesome Health

BlocPower
Dear Future

Bolt rebrand
Bolt, Koto

Cora
Mother Design

E1
Mother Design

Freeform
Collins

advertisement

Global Black Economic Forum
Dear Future

Hootsuite rebrand
Prophet

Stacey Abrams’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign
Wide Eye

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Branding honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The extended deadline for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards is this Friday, December 13, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mike Schnaidt is the creative director of Fast Company. He’s the author of Creative Endurance, a guide for overcoming obstacles More

Explore Topics