The best biological design of 2023

The Bio Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that use organic matter or are directly inspired by nature. This year’s winner, Otravin Air Lab by ecoLogicStudio, explores how to use algae to purify the air and create new products. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
BioHome3D
University of Maine, Advanced Structures and Composites Center
Shellmet
TBWAHakuhodo
Honorable Mentions
Aleph Cuts
Aleph Farms
Econut
AlterR.studio
Liquidplant
von Holzhausen
Outdoor Biobased Xorel
Carnegie Fabrics
