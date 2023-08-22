Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Biodesign category.

The best biological design of 2023

BY Liz Stinson

The Bio Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that use organic matter or are directly inspired by nature. This year’s winner, Otravin Air Lab by ecoLogicStudio, explores how to use algae to purify the air and create new products. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

[Photo: ©ecoLogicStudio]

Finalists

BioHome3D
University of Maine, Advanced Structures and Composites Center

Shellmet
TBWAHakuhodo

Honorable Mentions

Aleph Cuts
Aleph Farms

Econut
AlterR.studio

Liquidplant
von Holzhausen

Outdoor Biobased Xorel
Carnegie Fabrics

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Biodesign honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

