Pat Naoum didn’t set out to paint an entire video game by hand. Nor did he expect to spend seven whole years doing it. But on July 28, the painter-turned-graphic-designer-turned-game-designer launched his first game, available on Nintendo Switch and Steam for Windows and Mac.

[Photo: The Master’s Pupil] The Master’s Pupil is a puzzle adventure game set inside the eye of the famous French impressionist painter Claude Monet (hence, the name). You wander your way through Monet’s iris, and help him complete his paintings by solving mind-bending puzzles based on color, physics, and space. At the time of writing, the hashtag #themasterspupil has amassed over 9 million views on TikTok. That an indie video game is making such a splash on the internet isn’t all that surprising, considering it has launched in the midst of an AI craze. Today, complete amateurs can use generative AI software to design pretty decent games in a matter of minutes. By comparison, Naoum spent three whole years learning to code, and a few more years painstakingly wielding brush over paper, manipulating a film scanner, and dragging Photoshop layers across the screen of his laptop. [Photo: The Master’s Pupil] The game is part of a recent wave of animators who are ditching high fidelity 3D animations for a purposefully unpolished look. Here, too, the result is a uniquely textured aesthetic that appears three-dimensional even though it’s flat. It’s not hyper-realistic, but it feels closer to the real world, like a painting somehow crumbled away from the real world and pieced together inside your screen. “I’ve been working with Photoshop for 20-odd years, but I knew it was actually faster to hand paint it and then scan it in, because there’s this messiness that you can achieve with hand-painted textures that you can’t get with AI or digital painting,” Naoum told me.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

To get that effect, Naoum first used a pencil and paper to sketch out the individual elements that would make up the game—think various platforms for the player to walk on, and interactive elements like a rolling ball that traverses those platforms. Then, he tested his design on the game engine Unity to ensure that the game was playable. Then, he printed what essentially amounted to a game template and painted over every single bit with acrylic paint, scanned the paper back in, and assembled everything on Photoshop. The scanning process plays a big role in the final look of the game. “There’s dust particles on the scanner bed that got scanned into the artwork, so there’s all this texture,” says Naoum. As the scanner’s lens moved over the painting, it even picked up paint lumps that cast tiny shadows on the surface of the paper. “So, it looks like a real-life object in a weird, abstract painted world,” he says. [Photo: The Master’s Pupil] The reason Naoum’s approach works is because he didn’t choose to hand paint a game for the sake of it. He chose to hand paint it because the entire storyline of the game revolves around the life of a painter. Naoum explains that the initial inspiration for the game actually came from looking at close-up images of eyes, particularly those by Armenian photographer Suren Manvelyan.

What if the game could follow the life of a fictional character, starting at the edge of their iris and ending in the “big dark void” of their pupil, he thought. But soon enough, that fictional character morphed into a historic one, and Naoum found inspiration in Monet, who developed cataracts in his sixties and eventually went blind in his right eye. “Things began to link up,” he says. [Photo: The Master’s Pupil] Now, playing the game means wandering around various Monet paintings: You can saunter over a bridge arching above one of Monet’s famous water lily-studded ponds, or push a big orange ball until you realize you’re taking the sun to its rightful place above a misty horizon. As you progress from one level to the next, Naoum’s painting style also changes to match Monet’s own painting style, which Naoum says became increasingly abstract as the painter started to lose his eyesight. The game takes about five hours to complete, though Naoum has heard of people taking almost twice that long to finish it. “I’ve had people saying, ‘I’m actually doing it really slowly so I can milk it,’” he says with a laugh.