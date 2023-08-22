The best North American designs of 2023

The Best Design North America category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors companies that are either serving or are headquartered in North America. This year’s winner, the Newson Task chair by Knoll, is an ergonomic task chair that uses a unique vertical spring system to simplify the control of its tension and recline. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Adaptive Collection
JanSport
Power From the People
Itselectric
Quantum System Two
IBM
Zipline’s Platform 2
Zipline
Honorable Mentions
Impact
Impact Media
Label-Free Multipack
PepsiCo
Mill
Mill Industries
Milo
Loose Cannon Systems
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google
Retinal Camera Service
Verily
Virtual Views With SkyFX
The Weather Group
Volterra
Bowlus
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
