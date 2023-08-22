Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Best Design North America category.

The best North American designs of 2023

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

The Best Design North America category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors companies that are either serving or are headquartered in North America. This year’s winner, the Newson Task chair by Knoll, is an ergonomic task chair that uses a unique vertical spring system to simplify the control of its tension and recline. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

[Photo: Ilan Rubin/courtesy Knoll]

Finalists

Adaptive Collection
JanSport

Power From the People
Itselectric

Quantum System Two
IBM

Zipline’s Platform 2
Zipline

Honorable Mentions

Impact
Impact Media

Label-Free Multipack
PepsiCo

Mill
Mill Industries

Milo
Loose Cannon Systems

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google

Retinal Camera Service
Verily

Virtual Views With SkyFX
The Weather Group

Volterra
Bowlus

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Best Design North America honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

